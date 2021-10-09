The 49ers announced that they are placing tight end George Kittle on the injured reserve list on Saturday. Kittle will miss the next three games with the injury.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been dealing with a calf injury since before Week 3, but it has continued to bother him as he's played through it. San Francisco is electing to put him on the IR list so that their star tight end can properly heal and so his condition doesn't worsen. He's expected to be back for the Nov. 7 matchup with the Cardinals.

The 49ers will be without Kittle for the Cardinals this Sunday, followed by a bye in Week 6, then against the Colts on Oct. 24 and the Bears on Oct. 31. In his four appearances this season, Kittle has caught 19 passes for 277 yards, but has yet to find the end zone.

San Francisco is 2–2 this season and will visit undefeated Arizona this Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

