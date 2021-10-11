October 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Urban Meyer Sets Lofty Rushing Goal for Winless Jaguars

Author:

Urban Meyer has been labeled an offensive genius for much of the last two decades, leading high powered attacks at Utah, Florida and Ohio State before his latest foray into the NFL. But Meyer's collegiate success isn't exactly translating at the professional level. 

The Jaguars exit Week 5 ranked No. 28 in points after a 37-24 loss to the Titans, a contest that dropped Jacksonville to 0–5 in 2021. Luckily for Jags fans and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, at least Meyer is keeping reasonable expectations ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Dolphins. We'll let Mark Long of the Associated Press take it from here.

Yikes. Have not the last five weeks not been enough of a wake-up call for Meyer? Prime Tim Tebow isn't walking through that door. Nor is Ezekiel Elliott and J.K. Dobbins. And as Long noted, there aren't any cupcakes like Rutgers and Northwestern looming on Jacksonville's schedule. 

SI Recommends

An early December matchup with Aaron Donald and the Rams is a far cry from Meyer's usual Big Ten title game feasting against a Big Ten West patsy. Though frankly, it's a question whether Meyer will last that long in the NFL anyway. As the Jaguars limp through one of the most disastrous starts to a season in recent memory, simply winning a game should be Meyer's most pressing goal.

More NFL coverage:
Jags, Raiders Hired Coaches They Saw As Saviors; Now They’re Stuck
MMQB: Packers Veterans Helped Right the Ship
Stop Forcing Cowboys-Giants Games on Us

YOU MAY LIKE

urban-meyer-jaguars
NFL

Urban Meyer Sets Lofty Rushing Goal for Winless Jags

Does Urban Meyer know he's not in the Big Ten anymore?

maqb-week-5-stefon-diggs-austin-ekeler-davis-mills
Play
NFL

MAQB: The Bills Are Now the Class of the AFC

How Buffalo's unselfishness is on display as the team keeps winning. Plus, the Chargers' situational awareness and more notes from Week 5.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Quality QB Depth Is at a Premium

Caleb Williams isn't the only backup quarterback who is making a difference in his team's season.

Germany celebrates a goal in qualifying
Soccer

Germany Becomes First Team to Qualify for 2022 World Cup

Germany punched its ticket by clinching first place in its qualifying group with a win over North Macedonia on Monday and Armenia's failure to defeat Romania.

iman-shumpert
NBA

Iman Shumpert Talks Dancing With the Stars

The former NBA champion has traded the basketball court for the ballroom.

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) reacts after hitting a walk-off two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the thirteenth inning in game three of the 2021 ALDS at Fenway Park.
MLB

How Traditional Extra-Innings Rule Impacts the Playoffs

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter
Soccer

The USMNT and Balancing Momentum, Changes, Big Picture

Wholesale lineup swaps led to a disjointed effort in Panama, but it’s all part of a long-term strategy. Whether it proves worthwhile is the lingering question.

Dusty Baker with the Astros.
MLB

Astros' Dusty Baker Rips Tepera After Cheating Comments

After Game 3 of the ALDS, White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera highlighted how differently he felt the Astros played on the road vs. at home.