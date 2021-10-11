Urban Meyer Sets Lofty Rushing Goal for Winless Jags

Urban Meyer has been labeled an offensive genius for much of the last two decades, leading high powered attacks at Utah, Florida and Ohio State before his latest foray into the NFL. But Meyer's collegiate success isn't exactly translating at the professional level.

The Jaguars exit Week 5 ranked No. 28 in points after a 37-24 loss to the Titans, a contest that dropped Jacksonville to 0–5 in 2021. Luckily for Jags fans and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, at least Meyer is keeping reasonable expectations ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Dolphins. We'll let Mark Long of the Associated Press take it from here.

Yikes. Have not the last five weeks not been enough of a wake-up call for Meyer? Prime Tim Tebow isn't walking through that door. Nor is Ezekiel Elliott and J.K. Dobbins. And as Long noted, there aren't any cupcakes like Rutgers and Northwestern looming on Jacksonville's schedule.

An early December matchup with Aaron Donald and the Rams is a far cry from Meyer's usual Big Ten title game feasting against a Big Ten West patsy. Though frankly, it's a question whether Meyer will last that long in the NFL anyway. As the Jaguars limp through one of the most disastrous starts to a season in recent memory, simply winning a game should be Meyer's most pressing goal.

