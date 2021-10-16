October 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kliff Kingsbury Will Miss Cardinals' Game After Positive COVID-19 Test

Author:

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will not be on the sidelines on Sunday when Arizona faces Cleveland (3–2) after testing positive for COVID-19.

Arizona's defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach and special teams coach Jeff Rodgers will split the head coaching duties in Kingsbury's absence.

Along with Kingsbury, Cardinals quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive lineman Zach Allen will also miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Arizona was already without linebacker Chandler Jones, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

SI Recommends

Last week, the Cardinals improved to 5–0 on the season for the first time since 1974, when Arizona went 7–0 under then head coach Don Coryell.

On Sunday, Arizona faces a Browns' team that has not lost consecutive games under head coach Kevin Stefanski and overall has not lost two straight games since the end of the 2019 season. 

The Browns two losses this season have been by a combined nine points.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kliff_positive_covid
NFL

Kingsbury To Miss Cards' Game After Positive COVID-19 Test

Kingsbury will not be on the sidelines when Arizona faces Cleveland on Sunday.

SI_StartSit_101321_TE
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Tight Ends

Michael Fabiano looks at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective fantasy starting lineup possible.

josh-allen-bills-beat-chiefs
Play
Betting

NFL Week 6 Best Bets, Odds and Trends

Will the Bills and Packers continue their winning streak? Can the Chiefs right the ship in Washington? Our betting analysts make their picks for Week 6.

Oct 14, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) reacts after defeating the San Francisco Giants in game five of the 2021 NLDS at Oracle Park.
MLB

How We Should Remember the Epic Dodgers-Giants NLDS

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry
NBA

Stephen Curry Talks New Sneaker, the Best Players Ever and Being the Three-Point King

The Warriors superstar talks about the Curry Flow 9, interviewing Michael Jordan and his thoughts on being honored as one of the 75 best players in NBA history.

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Rankings: Team Defenses (DST)

A plus matchup vs. the Texans provides Darius Leonard and the Colts a great scoring opportunity.

Bills Tyler Bass
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Rankings: Kickers

There's been no slowing the Bills offense and Tyler Bass is enjoying all the benefits.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

After a slow start to the season, James Robinson is once again an integral part of the Jaguars offense.