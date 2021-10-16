Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will not be on the sidelines on Sunday when Arizona faces Cleveland (3–2) after testing positive for COVID-19.

Arizona's defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach and special teams coach Jeff Rodgers will split the head coaching duties in Kingsbury's absence.

Along with Kingsbury, Cardinals quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive lineman Zach Allen will also miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Arizona was already without linebacker Chandler Jones, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Last week, the Cardinals improved to 5–0 on the season for the first time since 1974, when Arizona went 7–0 under then head coach Don Coryell.

On Sunday, Arizona faces a Browns' team that has not lost consecutive games under head coach Kevin Stefanski and overall has not lost two straight games since the end of the 2019 season.

The Browns two losses this season have been by a combined nine points.

More NFL Coverage: