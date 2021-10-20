October 20, 2021
Publish date:
Player(s)
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Explains 'I Still Own You' Comments, Tom Brady Weighs in

Author:

During his weekly Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers gave some details on his viral 'I still own you' comments to Bears fans after rushing for a touchdown at Soldier Field this past Sunday. 

Rodgers rushed for a touchdown that served as the nail in the coffin for Chicago and celebrated by screaming "I still own you" to Bears fans in attendance. His taunt lit the internet on fire and left Chicago heartbroken after the 24–14 loss.

"It was definitely spur of the moment," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. "And I am proud of my (touchdown) runs; there's been some local media folks in Green Bay who talked ad nauseam about my decreasing ability to kind of get out of the pocket and make things happen. ... To be able to pull that one out and get the old pump-fake working and get into the end zone was pretty special.

 "When I got down to my knee and looked up, all I could see and hear was obscenities. I didn't plan on telling the crowd that I own them. I think based on the statistical reference of my career, win percentage down there against them, definitely our teams have done some good things."

Rodgers is 22-5 against the Bears as a starter, including the playoffs, and is 11–3 at Soldier Field. He's virtually had Chicago's number for over a decade and continues to dominate the one-sided rivalry. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, someone who knows a thing or two about divisional dominance, congratulated Rodgers for his ownership of an NFL team. 

"Before we get started I wanted to say congrats to Aaron...Rodgers obviously," Brady said. "I know he's a great quarterback but I guess he's now a shareholder of the Bears. I saw a clip of him really enthusiastically telling the crowd how happy he is to own Soldier Field. 

