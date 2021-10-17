'I Still Own You': Aaron Rodgers Taunts Bears Fans After TD

October 17, 2021
'I Still Own You': Aaron Rodgers Taunts Bears Fans After Touchdown in 24–14 Packers Win

Author:

In his 17th NFL season, Aaron Rodgers still has some choice words for the Packers'  hated rivals.

On Sunday in Chicago, after scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown to put the finishing touches on the Packers' 24-14 win, Rodgers celebrated in the end zone and shouted to the jeering Bears fans in the stands, "I still own you!"

With less than five minutes left in the game and Green Bay leading by three, Rodgers rolled to his right, faked a pass to freeze the pursuing linebackers and ran for a six-yard touchdown to put the game away. After making his trademark championship belt celebration, Rodgers let the crowd know his true feelings.

Sunday's win gives the 5–1 Packers a two-game cushion over the Bears in the NFC North. Rodgers is now 21–5 against Chicago, including a win in the 2011 NFC Championship game on the path to his only Super Bowl title. In his career against the Bears, the reigning NFL MVP has thrown for 6,208 yards, 57 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and has completed 66% of his passes.

The 37-year-old quarterback tormented the Bears once again Sunday, throwing for 195 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for another score. In the offseason, the Packers worked with Rodgers to restructure his contract so that he could potentially become a free agent after this season.

If this was the Green Bay star's final game at Soldier Field, he made sure to leave a lasting impression.

