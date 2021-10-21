October 21, 2021
Brett Favre Lauds Derrick Henry With Comparison to Randy Moss

Author:

Derrick Henry is running his way into the MVP conversation as he leads the league in rushing through Week 7, and the Titans running back is drawing some pretty impressive comparisons in the process.

Former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre compared Henry to Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Randy Moss in an interview on Tuesday. Favre noted the obvious positional difference between Moss and Henry, though he added that ultimately, "it doesn't matter," what a defense did to stop either player. At some point in a contest, both Henry and Moss always seem to make a game-breaking play. 

“I watch Derrick, and he reminds me so much–and this is kind of an odd comparison–but he reminds me a lot of Randy Moss, and how he controlled the game," Favre said on SiriusXM radio. "The only person that would stop Randy Moss would be Randy Moss. We double-covered him, we triple-covered him, and yet he still made the plays. You put nine guys in the box [against Henry], and it doesn’t matter."

"When you know someone is going to get the ball, either passing or running, and you can’t stop him, that is when you know you’re pretty good.”

It's hard to quibble with Favre's comparison given Henry's performance in recent seasons. The Alabama product led the NFL in rushing in 2019 and 2020, tallying 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Henry has already ran for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns through the first six games of 2021, giving him the league lead in both categories. 

Henry ran for 143 yards on Monday night in a win over the Bills. He and the Titans will host the Chiefs on Sunday, with kickoff from Nashville slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

