Titans running back Derrick Henry entered Week 7 on pace to break the NFL record for rushing yards in a season. But he's far from just a dominant force on the ground.

On the first possession of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Henry tossed a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt after receiving a direct snap from the team's center. The score capped off an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the contest.

Per NFL Research, he joins LaDainian Tomlinson as the only player in league history with 10 or more rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdowns in his team's first seven games of a season in the Super Bowl era

Henry entered Sunday's game having thrown just three passes during the regular season in his career, all of which came in 2018.

He did, however, throw a touchdown on a similar play against the Ravens in the 2019 playoffs.

