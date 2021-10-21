NFL Week 7 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Week 7 has arrived, and although a slew of the NFL's top teams are on bye, there's no shortage of intriguing matchups in this slate. Hot off a win against a strong Bills squ, the 4–2 Titans take on a 3–3 Chiefs team looking for a marquee win to jump start its season. Then on Sunday afternoon, the Rams' Matthew Stafford faces his former team at SoFi Stadium.

For some games, like Thursday night's matchup between the banged-up Browns and the 3–3 Broncos, our staff is split. On most others, the MMQB staff is on the same page.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

Want NFL picks against the spread? Check out SI Betting for best bets and insights.

