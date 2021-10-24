Fans who were listening to the Ravens' radio broadcast against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon were treated to a very strange moment late in the first quarter.

During the Bengals' third drive of the game, color analyst Obafemi “Femi” Ayanbadejo interrupted the play-by-play call of his partner Gerry Sandusky, saying, "What—what, what, what are you doing? What are you doing?”

Just over a minute later Sandusky explained what Ayanbadejo was referring to.

"If you were listening, you heard Femi say ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ He was not talking to the players or coaches. We actually had a fan who was trying to climb into the broadcast booth,” Sandusky said. “She said, ‘I’m a veteran and I’m looking for a drink.’”

“Yeah, I don’t serve drinks at the game,” Ayanbadejo responded. “I might make some cocktails at home but this is not the time or place.”

Besides for the unusual occurrence early in the game, the Ravens-Bengals contest turned into a high-scoring AFC North affair. Among the highlights, Ja'Marr Chase brought in an 82-yard touchdown from Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati would outscore Baltimore 28—7 in the second half to win 41—17.

