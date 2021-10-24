October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'What Are You Doing?': Fan Tries to Climb Into Ravens' Radio Booth During Game vs. Bengals

Author:

Fans who were listening to the Ravens' radio broadcast against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon were treated to a very strange moment late in the first quarter.

During the Bengals' third drive of the game, color analyst Obafemi “Femi” Ayanbadejo interrupted the play-by-play call of his partner Gerry Sandusky, saying, "What—what, what, what are you doing? What are you doing?”

Just over a minute later Sandusky explained what Ayanbadejo was referring to. 

"If you were listening, you heard Femi say ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ He was not talking to the players or coaches. We actually had a fan who was trying to climb into the broadcast booth,” Sandusky said. “She said, ‘I’m a veteran and I’m looking for a drink.’”

SI Recommends

“Yeah, I don’t serve drinks at the game,” Ayanbadejo responded. “I might make some cocktails at home but this is not the time or place.”

Besides for the unusual occurrence early in the game, the Ravens-Bengals contest turned into a high-scoring AFC North affair. Among the highlights, Ja'Marr Chase brought in an 82-yard touchdown from Joe Burrow. 

Cincinnati would outscore Baltimore 28—7 in the second half to win 41—17.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Ravens Helmet
NFL

'What Are You Doing?': Fan Tries to Climb Into Ravens' Radio Booth

Fans listening to the Ravens' radio broadcast against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon were treated to a very strange moment late in the first quarter.

Mohamed Salah scores a hat trick for Liverpool vs. Man United
Soccer

Liverpool's Rout of Man United Confirms Some Hard Truths

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comes under fire again after another insipid defeat, while Mohamed Salah continues playing like the world's most in-form talent.

USATSI_17014736 (1)
Play
College Football

Georgia Remains Atop AP Top 25 While Alabama Moves Up

Georgia and Cincinnati stayed atop the AP Top 25 college football poll, which was released Sunday. Alabama moved up to No. 3.

kayladicello-horizontal
Olympics

American Gymnasts Make History at 2021 World Championships

Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello brought home silver and bronze medals in the all-around while Stephen Nedoroscik became the first American to win a world title on pommel horse.

David Alaba celebrates a goal.
Soccer

Real Madrid Wins First El Clásico Since Messi's Barça Exit

David Alaba and Lucas Vázquez scored to give Real Madrid the victory in Barcelona and lift them atop the Spanish league table.

Derrick Henry
NFL

Titans' Derrick Henry Tosses TD Pass vs. Chiefs

What doesn't Derrick Henry do for the Titans?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
NFL

NFL Rumors: Texans Expect to Deal Watson Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Texans have not played Watson this season and reportedly have no plans to play the quarterback.

New Orleans Saints Marquez Callaway, Jameis Winston
Play
Betting

Monday Night Football Week 7 Betting Guide: Saints at Seahawks

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between New Orleans and Seattle