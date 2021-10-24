October 24, 2021
Tom Brady Throws 600th Career Touchdown Pass, Has to Negotiate With Fan for Ball

Author:

The list of accolades for Tom Brady seemingly gets longer by the day. Facing the Bears on Sunday, the six-time Super Bowl champion added another entry to his Hall of Fame resume.

Brady found Mike Evans late in the first quarter for his second touchdown pass of the game and 600th of his career, furthering his record-setting mark and becoming the first player to reach 600 touchdown passes.

Brady joined the 500 touchdown pass club in 2018 and is one of four quarterbacks to surpass that threshold, along with Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508).

While the historic pass extended Tampa Bay's lead over Chicago to 21-0 before the first quarter was up, it was not without some drama. Evans was apparently unaware of the significance of the pass, and handed the ball to a fan in the front row near the end zone. Once the gravity of the moment was realized, team staffers were deployed to work out a deal with the fan in return for the ball.

Brady's 600th touchdown pass ball would certainly fetch a pretty penny on the resale market, but thankfully for him, the fan in possession of the ball was a Bucs fan.

