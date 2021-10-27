Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is a fan of metaphors, evidently. On Wednesday the first-year head coach provided a strange metaphor on the team's growth this season.

Philadelphia is just 2–5 to start the season and Sirianni said he's focused on the team's growth more than anything. To illustrate his mindset he showed players a picture of a flower sprouting out of the ground and its roots growing underneath the surface. Having an NFL coach talking about fertilization was not on anyone's NFL press conference bingo card but here we are.

"The results aren't there right now, but what's going on here is there's growth under the soil," Sirianni said. "Everybody wants to see results. Nobody wants to see results more than us. We want to see results too but it's really important that the foundation is being built and that the roots are growing out."

"The only way the roots grow out every single day, and they grow stronger and they grow better, is if we all water, we all fertilize, we all do our part....each individual coach, each individual player, each everybody in the building that we do our part to water to make sure when it (flower) does pops out it really pops out and it grows," he continued.

The Eagles have lost four of their last five games and frustrations are beginning to mount. Earlier this week, Philadelphia defensive tackle vented his frustrations with the team's defensive approach because of its lack of aggression. Jonathan Gannon, who is serving in his first season ever as a defensive coordinator, acknowledged that his defense needed to improve.

The young coaching staff has its hands full in arguably the most die-hard sports city in the country, but it appears their hearts are in the right place. We can expect more metaphors in Philadelphia.

"I'm always thinking of different messages to give to the team that either really fit to the situation, that I've gotten before in a situation from another head coach, from my dad or whatever," Sirianni said. "That was my message today because we are going through tough times and everybody wants to see results. But just keep doing what we're doing, keep watering, and look at yourself first. Are you watering and are you fertilizing every day?"

More NFL Coverage: