Raiders owner Mark Davis told reporters on Wednesday that he believes the NFL should release a written report on the Washington Football Team investigation.

"Yeah, I think that there should be. ... especially with some of the things that were charged," Davis said.

Davis also took issue with the "timing" of the league's handling of ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden's emails, saying he wished he had known about the emails in June.

Gruden resigned as the Raiders head coach on Oct. 11 after the New York Times reported on offensive emails—including misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ language—that Gruden sent from 2010 to 2018. The emails surfaced as part of a separate investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated in a press conference on Tuesday that the WFT emails and findings would not be released because the league promised anonymity to people who helped with the investigation.

"We're very conscious of making sure we're protecting those who came forward," Goodell said. "They were incredibly brave, incredibly open, and we respect the pain that they probably went through all over again to come forward. That was a very high priority."

But Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that two accusers were at a NFL owners meeting on Tuesday requesting full transparency, and a former team employee, Rachel Engleson, tweeted that Goodell's comments were "false."

"This is false @nflcommish," the tweet read. "We were told our identities would be kept confidential in a written report. Meaning, if I spoke about something that happened to me, there would be no way Dan or others could trace the info back to me. Not that there would be no written report. C'mon."

Lisa Banks, who represents the 40 former WFT employees involved in the investigation, said, "Goodell's statement was false."

Since emails were leaked, there has been a growing push for clarity from the NFL. Less than a week ago, two House Democrats sent a letter to Goodell, urging Goodell to give Congress the findings concerning the WFT investigation and how the league handled the matter, according to the Washington Post.

