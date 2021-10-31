Calvin Ridley Stepping Away From Football 'At This Time'

Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Falcons' Calvin Ridley Stepping Away From Football to Focus on Mental Wellbeing

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is stepping away from football to "focus on my mental wellbeing," he announced on Sunday.

Ridley was ruled out of Atlanta's game on Sunday vs. the Panthers due to an undisclosed personal matter. During the second half of the contest, Ridley released a statement providing an update on his status.

"These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I'd like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing," Ridley wrote. "This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.

"I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time."

Ridley did not travel for the team's Oct. 10 game in England against the Jets, citing a personal matter. He did play, however, last week vs. the Dolphins. 

On the season, Ridley has 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns. 

Ridley, 26, is in his fourth season with Atlanta after he was selected with the No. 26 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He recorded more than 800 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

The Falcons entered Sunday's game with Carolina at 3–3 on the season.

