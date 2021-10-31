Jameis Winston Exits Bucs-Saints With Knee Injury

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was carted off the field against the Buccaneers Sunday after suffering a knee injury.

Winston escaped the pocket after being flushed out by linebacker Shaquil Barrett and was tackled by linebacker Devin White in the open field. White grabbed Winston from behind and threw him to the ground.

The tackle was ruled a horse collar and Winston was shaken up on the play. His left knee contorted on the way down and Winston was helped up but he almost immediately went back down when he tried to walk off the field himself. He needed two people to help him off the field.

Winston was then carted off the field after going into the injury tent on the sideline. Saints announced it was a knee injury and listed him as questionable to return.

He left the game with 56 passing yards and one touchdown tied at 7–7 with Tampa Bay. Trevor Siemian came into the game to replace Winston.

More NFL Coverage: