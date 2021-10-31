Mike White Leads Jets to Shocking Win Over Bengals

Is it time to start building the Mike White statue in the Meadowlands?

The Jets backup quarterback turned in one of the greatest performances in franchise history on Sunday, a 34–31 win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals. White tallied 405 yards and three touchdown passes in Sunday's win, marking the second victory of the Robert Salah era in New York. And if White continues to play like this in Zach Wilson's absence, perhaps the Jets will trend closer to competitive than comedic for the rest of 2021.

White's final stat line is impressive, even more so considering the circumstances of Sunday's win. The Jets trailed by 11 with 7:29 to play following a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd, but White was undeterred as he led an efficient touchdown drive to cut the lead to five with 4:36 remaining. After a Burrow interception, White shined again. He gave New York the lead with a 13-yard pass to Tyler Kroft, and he added to his legend one play later with a successful "Philly Special" catch for the two-point conversion.

Forget a statue outside MetLife Stadium. Perhaps we need to start building White's bust in Canton.

The Mike White Experience will head to Indianapolis on Thursday as the Jets face the Colts. New York is now 2–5 in 2021.

