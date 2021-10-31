Skip to main content
October 31, 2021
Panthers QB Sam Darnold Exits vs. Falcons After Hit to Head

Author:

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold exited Carolina's matchup with the Falcons in the fourth quarter on Sunday after suffering a hit to the helmet. 

Darnold was hit by Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun as he ran toward the end zone, and his helmet flew off before he was taken down at the 3-yard line. The fourth-year quarterback was taken to the sideline for further evaluation as backup P.J. Walker entered the game. 

Darnold stayed on the sideline and was eventually taken to the locker room after running back Chuba Hubbard completed the drive with a six-yard touchdown. He did not return to the game as Carolina clinched a 19–13 victory.

The Panthers are now 4–4 in 2021. Darnold's status is uncertain for Carolina's Week 9 matchup against the Patriots.

