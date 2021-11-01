Report: Titans RB Henry Suffered Potentially Season-Ending Injury vs. Colts

Titans running back Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury in Tennessee's win over Indianapolis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He is set to undergo an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury Monday. According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, Henry broke the fifth metatarsal bone in his foot.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, while the Titans fear the broken bone will knock Henry out indefinitely, it's possible that Henry could return for the playoffs, if Tennessee reaches them.

Henry suffered the apparent injury in the first half of Sunday's game.

He did not speak to reporters after the game because he was receiving medical treatment. Coach Mike Vrabel said afterward that his star running back just needed some rest and recovery.

“We’ll see where he’s at and evaluate,” Vrabel said. “He’s excited for our football team; he’ll tell you that, I’m sure, if given the opportunity to talk to him. But again, there’s a lot of us that have to get some recovery and some rest.”

Henry rushed for 68 yards Sunday vs. the Colts, his second-lowest total of the season. His 2.43 yards-per-attempt average was his lowest of this year's campaign.

On the season, Henry still leads the NFL in carries (219), yards (937) and rushing touchdowns (10). If he is unable to play, the Titans would likely lean on running backs Jerry McNichols and Darrynton Evans, though both have just nine combined carries this season.

With their overtime win Sunday, Tennessee moved to 6—2 on the season and extended its lead in the AFC South.

