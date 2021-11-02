Rams Cut DeSean Jackson After Trade Talks Flop

The Rams waived wide receiver DeSean Jackson, the team announced on Tuesday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that both the Rams and Jackson explored a possible trade. However, with his release, Jackson is now subject to waivers.

Jackson, who turns 35 years old on Dec. 1, said in an Instagram post that he was grateful for his time spent with the Rams.

"Although it isn't the outcome that we wanted, I am extremely appreciative for the opportunity and support given to me by the Rams coaches and all of the fans," Jackson wrote. "I understand that everything happens for a reason and I look forward to beginning the next chapter of my NFL career. Thank you."

The 14-year veteran has recorded 10,877 yards, 57 touchdowns in 167 games in his career. In the 2021 season, Jackson amassed 221 yards on 15 receptions through seven games while averaging 27.6 yards per catch.

Los Angeles signed Jackson to a $4.5 million contract during the offseason with $2.75 million guaranteed.

