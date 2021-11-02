Ruggs to Be Charged With DUI After Deadly Crash

Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Henry Ruggs III Involved in Deadly Car Accident, Will Be Charged With DUI

Author:

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car accident that resulted in a death Tuesday morning and will be charged with a DUI, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. 

The accident occurred at 3:39 a.m. local time in Las Vegas involving a Chevy Corvette, which Ruggs was driving, and a Toyota Rav4 that was on fire when police arrived. Fire rescue found a dead person inside the Toyota and assessed that the front of the Corvette hit the rear of the Toyota.

The police announced that Ruggs was found to be impaired, and he will be charged with a DUI. He was transported to UMC hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered," Ruggs's attorney, David Chesnoff, told TMZ before the police release.

The Raiders later released their own statement regarding the crash. 

"We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family," the statement read. "We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time."

Ruggs, 22, was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 draft out of Alabama. In his seven appearances this season, he has caught 24 passes for 469 yards and two touchdowns.

This is a developing story. 

