Raiders' Henry Ruggs in Serious Carr Accident

Henderson, NV. -- Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs was involved in a severe car accident Tuesday at 3:36 a.m.

Ruggs struck a Toyota Rav 4 from behind while driving his Corvette on Rainbow Boulevard, near Spring Valley Parkway South. According to police, there was one casualty involved in the accident.

Ruggs will be charged with a DUI resulting in death.

Ruggs, the Raiders' first round (12th overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is expected to make a full recovery, according to sources.

The Las Vegas Raiders said that they are aware of the accident involving Ruggs.

“We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family," the Raiders said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Ruggs' attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld released the following statement:

"On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered,”

This is an ongoing investigation; please stay tuned for updates.

Want to share your thoughts? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter