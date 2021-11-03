Breaking: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not play against the Chiefs on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Second-year quarterback Jordan Love is expected to start in Kansas City.

Rodgers is currently unvaccinated, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rodgers said in August he is "immunized" when asked if he is vaccinated.

Rodgers has remained one of the NFL's top quarterbacks in 2021. He's thrown for 1,894 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021, leading the Packers to a 7–1 record. Green Bay secured its seventh straight win in Week 8 with a narrow win over the Cardinals.

Green Bay enters Sunday leading the NFC North. The Chiefs sit third in the AFC West at 4–4 after defeating the Giants on Monday night.

Kickoff on Sunday from Arrowhead Stadium is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

