Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not play against the Chiefs on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Second-year quarterback Jordan Love is expected to start in Kansas City. 

Rodgers is currently unvaccinated, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rodgers said in August he is "immunized" when asked if he is vaccinated.

SI Recommends

Rodgers has remained one of the NFL's top quarterbacks in 2021. He's thrown for 1,894 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021, leading the Packers to a 7–1 record. Green Bay secured its seventh straight win in Week 8 with a narrow win over the Cardinals

Green Bay enters Sunday leading the NFC North. The Chiefs sit third in the AFC West at 4–4 after defeating the Giants on Monday night. 

Kickoff on Sunday from Arrowhead Stadium is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson
Play
College Football

Coaching Carousel Notebook: TCU, Florida, LSU and More

Things are spinning at a number of schools, including in Fort Worth after the end of Gary Patterson’s tenure.

David Carr of the Texans.
NFL

David Carr Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Tweet After Ruggs News

The former NFL quarterback apologized, then deleted his apology.

Aaron Rodgers looks up at the scoreboard during a 2020 playoff game against the Rams
NFL

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Green Bay Packers star will miss his team's game against the Chiefs.

si_startsit_110321_qb
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers' inconsistent 2021 season shouldn't worry you as he is the Week 9 QB Start 'Em of the Week.

Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela.
NBA

Evan Mobley Is Doing Impossible Things As a Rookie

The No. 3 overall pick has been the best player in this class so far and has Cleveland thinking big.

dCOVbraves_HZ
Play
MLB

Dues Paid in Full, the Braves Are World Champions

This team is about the long haul. This title is a triumph of perseverance.

Oklahoma State basketball flag
Play
College Basketball

Sources: NCAA Rejects Oklahoma State Postseason Ban Appeal

The ban ties back to the 2017 FBI investigation of bribery in college basketball.

Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Broncos GM: Franchise 'Not Approaching a Rebuild' After Miller Trade

Despite dealing linebacker Von Miller to the Rams, Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday that the franchise is not rebuilding.