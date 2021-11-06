Report: Ruggs Faces Three More Charges in Deadly Crash

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs will face two more felony charges and a misdemeanor for his involvement in a fiery crash that left 23-year Tina Tintor dead while Ruggs and his girlfriend suffered injuries, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ruggs, who already faces two felony counts of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving, was charged with additional counts of DUI and reckless driving as well as a misdemeanor for possession of a firearm while driving under the influence.

Rio Lacanlale of the Journal reported that the additional felony charges come from the injuries his girlfriend, Rudy Washington, sustained in the crash, according to Clark County prosecutors. While at the scene of the crash, prosecutors found a loaded weapon in Ruggs's Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

The 22-year-old had not been formally charged as of Friday afternoon. However, the former Raiders wideout will have a hearing on Nov. 10 in which prosectors plan to issue a criminal complaint.

If Ruggs is convicted on the DUI counts, he faces up to 40 years in prison.

The Raiders released Ruggs on Tuesday night after receiving his DUI and reckless driving charges. Following his release from Las Vegas, he was released from the hospital and placed in the Las Vegas jail.

Ruggs's bail was set at $150,000 on Wednesday. He has been under house arrest since posting bail.