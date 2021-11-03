Report: Prosecution Says Ruggs Was Driving 156 MPH Before Crash

During a Wednesday court appearance by former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III in Las Vegas, the prosecutor said he was driving 156 mph before a deadly car crash Tuesday morning that killed a 23-year-old woman, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Katelyn Newberg.

Ruggs crashed his Chevy Corvette into the woman's Toyota Rav4 from behind. His blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. A dog also died during the crash. A loaded gun was also found in Ruggs's car.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders on Tuesday night after being charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Ruggs appeared in court in a neck brace and bail was set at $150,000 after prosecutors requested $1 million. He is also required to have the highest level of electronic monitoring and was ordered back in court Nov. 10.

More NFL Coverage: