Jones Accused of 'Dirty' Play After Grabbing Burns's Ankle

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was accused of a dirty play after his team's 24–6 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Jones was sacked and stripped by defensive end Brian Burns in the first quarter of the game. After the ball came loose, in an attempt to keep Burns from recovering the ball, Jones grabs Burns's foot while he's on the ground.

Frankie Luvu would end up recovering the ball for Carolina, but Burns was hurt on the play. He went to the sidelines and into the blue medical tent but eventually returned to the game. After the game, Panthers outside linebacker Haason Reddick called out Jones for the play.

"I thought it was completely dirty," Luvu said. "Hopefully it's something the league addresses. I think it was surprising to not see that a penalty was called. It seems like they always protecting the offensive players. Where is the protection for the defensive players as well?"

There was no flag on the play and it remains to be seen if Jones will be fined for the play later in the week. Additionally, Reddick could be receiving his own fine for criticizing officials for not throwing a flag.

