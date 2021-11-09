Report: Rodgers Feels 'Crucified' Over Vaccination Story

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains upset with the public's reception to his admission that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to People.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week before missing Green Bay's loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. Rodgers previously indicated he was vaccinated in an August press conference, telling the media when asked about his status, "I'm immunized."

Green Bay's signal-caller made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday to address the apparent obfuscation, a segment that featured misinformation on both COVID-19 and vaccines. Rodgers now feels as though he's "being crucified" for his remarks, per People.

"He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn't know that it would become the s---storm it became," a source told People. "People who he thought were friends are turning on him."

Rodgers is eligible to return to the field in Week 10 as the Packers host the Seahawks. Green Bay enters Sunday leading the NFC North at 7–2.

