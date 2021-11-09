McAfee Questions Aaron Rodgers on 'Doctor' Joe Rogan

Aaron Rodgers returned to the The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and it was just as eventful as everyone expected. And McAfee made sure to have some fun at Rodgers's expense during his weekly visit.

While Rodgers was talking about doing research on the COVID-19 vaccine, he said he has spoken to several doctors as well. Last week, the internet collectively did a double take when Rodgers said his friend Joe Rogan was someone who he had spoken to about the vaccine. Rogan is the host of the popular podcast show The Joe Rogan Experience, but he is, of course, not a doctor.

When Rodgers dropped Rogan's name last week, McAfee can be seen covering his mouth after he seemingly found Rodgers's source hilarious.

Instead of covering his mouth this time, McAfee took this week as an opportunity to zing Rodgers and question his research.

"Doctors that you consulted with...Dr. Joe Rogan and which other doctors?" McAfee asked.

Rodgers appeared to be a good sport about it, but he didn't name any doctors in his response. Instead, he praised Rogan.

"I have a lot of admiration for Joe," Rodgers said. "I definitely talked with about a dozen friends of mine who dealt with COVID and they were all very helpful in different ways — Joe being one of them."

