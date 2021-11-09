Aaron Rodgers Set to Return to Pat McAfee's Show

Aaron Rodgers is slated to return to the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, four days after he discussed his reasons for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

The Pat McAfee show tweeted earlier Tuesday saying "It is Aaron Rodgers Tuesday."

On Friday, Rodgers laid out his reasons why he did not receive the vaccine and addressed those who criticized his decision.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Rodgers was unvaccinated against the virus, despite the fact that he said he was "immunized" when asked during an August press conference.

Rodgers, in the interview, said he did not lie in the initial press conference.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines," Rodgers told McAfeee. "I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that."

While the quarterback discussed the NFL and NFLPA's COVID-19 protocols in depth during the interview, Rodgers also failed to wear masks at team press conferences. He also underwent an alternative treatment before the start of training camp.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love started in Week 9 for Rodgers in Green Bay's 13-7 loss to the Chiefs. Rodgers is eligible to return to the field on Sunday when the Packers host the Seahawks.

