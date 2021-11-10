Report: Cook Faces Lawsuit Alleging Physical, Emotional Abuse

Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

A former girlfriend filed a lawsuit against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, alleging that he physically abused her and held her hostage, according to a Dakota County District Court lawsuit obtained by the Star-Tribune.

Gracelyn Trimble, a 29-year-old Sgt. 1st Class in the U.S. Army, accused Cook of "giving me a concussion, leaving a scar on my face and taking me through hell." The lawsuit filing accuses the football star of assault, battery and false imprisonment, and Trimble is seeking accountability and an unspecified monetary amount, she told the media outlet.

Prior to the lawsuit being filed, the two sides with their respective attorneys reportedly met for settlement discussions but did not come to an agreement.

David Valentini, Cook's attorney, alleged that Trimble broke into his house, assaulted him as well as two guests and is now attempting to "extort him for millions of dollars."

"While Mr. Cook and Sgt. Trimble had a short-term relationship over several months, she became emotionally abusive, physically aggressive and confrontational, and repeatedly attempted to provoke Mr. Cook," Valentini said to the Star-Tribune.

Cook's agent, Zac Hiller, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday night that the running back is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion, and litigation is pending.

Hiller recounted the incident that occurred over a year ago. Per the agent, a female U.S. military sergeant allegedly used a stolen garage door opener and broke into Cook's home. The sergeant proceeded to allegedly attack the running back and his guest.

“Military Sergeant maced Cook directly in his eyes immediately upon illegally entering," Hiller said, per Schefter.

Hiller told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that the intruder attempted to allegedly extort Cook, seeking millions for injuries that occurred during the alleged incident.

The lawsuit, however, details the incident differently.

The pair allegedly had a rocky on-and-off relationship, and on Nov. 19, 2020, Trimble flew to Minnesota to break up with Cook and gather her things from his home. The lawsuit states that she entered through the garage and grabbed her mace that she stored at Cook's residence.

The running back allegedly got angry when Trimble asked for help gathering her belongings. Per the filing obtained by the Star-Tribune, he "grabbed her arm, and slung her whole body over the couch, slamming her face into the coffee table and causing her lower forehead and the bridge of her nose to bust open."

The lawsuit says she tried to spray him with mace but it got into her eyes. When she went to shower, Trimble was allegedly assaulted again. Per the lawsuit, she went to the bedroom, grabbed the running back's gun and called her friend. Cook overheard and threatened her before allegedly beating her with a broomstick.

Trimble visited a medical facility in Florida several days later, telling doctors that her injuries were from an ATV incident. She suffered a concussion, bruising and multiple deep cuts.

The Vikings released the following statement to Schefter after the news broke.

"We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook's legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time."

Per Schefter, the league statement read, "The Vikings notified the league of the matter. We will decline further comment at this time.”

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.