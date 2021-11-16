Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Won't Say How Toe Injury Happened

Author:

In his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers was asked about a last-second toe injury he was listed with before this Sunday's win against the Seahawks.

The day before the game, he was activated off the COVID-19 list but listed with an unspecified toe injury. He was given no game-day status, so his ability to play was never in doubt.

Rodgers, however, stayed relatively mute on the subject and wouldn't say what the injury was or how it happened on Tuesday. Instead, he joked and deflected after McAfee repeatedly pushed. 

"That was a COVID injury," Rodgers. "It's a little painful but I think I'll be ok. I was able to run around a little bit on Sunday." 

On a last-attempt Hail Mary, McAfee asked the origin of Rodgers's toe injury but the Green Bay signal-caller would not budge. He answered again sarcastically when asked how he hurt his toe. 

"By doing a two-minute drill in the backyard," Rodgers said. "You never know." 

