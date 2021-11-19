Antonio Brown is vaccinated, well, according to his attorney Sean Burstyn.

Amid an allegation the star wideout obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card by his former live-in chef Steven Ruiz, Burstyn said his client would love to show the world that he is one of many NFL players following the league's COVID-19 protocols.

How far would Brown go to show that he is keeping himself and others safe from getting the virus? Live television.

“If Antonio's [Brown] doctors and the guidelines require a booster shot, then at that time, he’ll be happy to do it live on TV and everyone can come watch," Burstyn told ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Burstyn does not doubt his client's COVID-19 vaccination status, despite not having proper documentation to prove it. Prior reporting, per the Tampa Bay Times, showed text messages between Ruiz and Brown's girlfriend Cydney Moreau asking could Ruiz obtain the fake vaccination card.

But, Moreau reportedly denied knowing or being in communication with Ruiz. As this situation continues to unfold and the full truth unknown, it will be interesting to see if Burstyn keeps his confident stance about his client.

