Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Texans Announce Position Change for QB Jeff Driskel

Author:

Former Louisiana Tech and Florida quarterback Jeff Driskel has bounced around NFL rosters since he was taken in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the 49ers in 2016. In his first year with the Texans, he's set to take on a new role: tight end.

Driskel has been a pretty dangerous dual-threat player since his time in college. He rushed for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns at that level and has taken more advantage of his athleticism in limited NFL snaps.

In 15 NFL games, he's carried the ball 53 times for 309 yards and three scores, adding a reception for six yards in 2019 with the Lions.

According to Aaron Reiss of The Athletic, Driskel may also play on special teams once the team feels he's up to speed and activated to the roster. 

"We're more looking at this as a developmental process," tight ends coach Andy Bischoff said.

SI Recommends

With the move, Driskel is no longer working with the team's quarterbacks, Reiss reports. The decision came about after Driskel spoke to coaches about his role with the team.

After a practice squad stint with the 49ers in 2016, he spent three years with the Bengals, and single seasons with the Lions and Broncos before signing with the Texans this year.

Driskel made five starts and nine appearances for the Bengals in 2018, throwing for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, which remains the most productive year of his career. For his career, he's started nine games with 2,120 yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Houston Texans, head over to Texans Daily.

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Buck on the field before an NFL playoff game
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Brought Up His Infamous Mid-Game Pee Break Yet Again

Troy Aikman tried to get him to tell the whole story but he didn’t take the bait.

Sports Illustrated daily cover on the great pylon shortage of 2021
Play
NFL

Bowl Season Is Coming. And There Are Only 36 Pylons Left.

Gilman Gear usually stocks about 1,000 of the orange markers. As of last week, they had 36 left. Everything you could ever want to know about the pylon.

nick-chubb-activated-browns-lions
NFL

Browns Announce Decision On RB Nick Chubb for Sunday vs. Lions

The Browns are looking for much-needed help at running back.

panthers-matt-rhule-cam-newton-culture
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Cam's Return Emblematic of Panthers' Culture

Matt Rhule discusses lessons he's learned about adaptability that have been felt up and down Carolina's roster. Plus, previewing Week 11's best games and top story lines.

Cam Newton with the Panthers.
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 11 Perfect Million-Dollar Lineup Guide

Stacks, foundational players and value picks to help you build the perfect daily fantasy lineup.

WWE's John Morrison delivers a kick to Bad Bunny
Wrestling

John Morrison Among Eight More WWE Releases

Another round of roster cuts took place Thursday, this time releasing eight main roster wrestlers.

Sep 5, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Peng Shuai (CHN) returns a shot to Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) on day twelve of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

WTA CEO Willing to Pull From China, Peng Shuai Still Missing

Steve Simon said he is willing to lose hundreds of millions if the tennis star is not accounted for and the sexual assault allegations are investigated.

antonio-brown-accused-fake-vaccine-card-punishment
NFL

Lawyer: AB Will Get Booster Shot ‘Live on TV’ If Required

Antonio Brown's lawyer says he wants "everyone to watch" if his client has to get a booster shot.