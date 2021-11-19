Texans Announce Position Change for QB Jeff Driskel

Former Louisiana Tech and Florida quarterback Jeff Driskel has bounced around NFL rosters since he was taken in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the 49ers in 2016. In his first year with the Texans, he's set to take on a new role: tight end.

Driskel has been a pretty dangerous dual-threat player since his time in college. He rushed for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns at that level and has taken more advantage of his athleticism in limited NFL snaps.

In 15 NFL games, he's carried the ball 53 times for 309 yards and three scores, adding a reception for six yards in 2019 with the Lions.

According to Aaron Reiss of The Athletic, Driskel may also play on special teams once the team feels he's up to speed and activated to the roster.

"We're more looking at this as a developmental process," tight ends coach Andy Bischoff said.

With the move, Driskel is no longer working with the team's quarterbacks, Reiss reports. The decision came about after Driskel spoke to coaches about his role with the team.

After a practice squad stint with the 49ers in 2016, he spent three years with the Bengals, and single seasons with the Lions and Broncos before signing with the Texans this year.

Driskel made five starts and nine appearances for the Bengals in 2018, throwing for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, which remains the most productive year of his career. For his career, he's started nine games with 2,120 yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

