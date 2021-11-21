Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be inactive vs. the Bears on Sunday due to an illness.

Jackson's status was unclear up to 90 minutes before the game as the quarterback has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness all week.

23-year-old quarterback Tyler Huntley will start in Jackson's place.

Jackson missed two days of practice earlier this week due to the illness. He returned to practice Friday.

However, coach John Harbaugh told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson that Jackson's status was "up in the air right now" on Sunday morning. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that Jackson was "50-50" in terms of playing.

Jackson has missed only two games in his four-year career, sitting out in Week 17 of the 2019 season to rest and once last season due to a positive COVID-19 test.

On the season, Jackson has thrown for nearly 2,500 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has 639 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens enter Sunday's contest 6–3 and in first place in the AFC North. They are coming off of a 22–10 loss to the Dolphins, in which they scored the fewest points they had since Jackson became the team's starter.

Jackson's absence caused an immediate significant shift in the spread of Sunday's game with the Ravens falling from six-point favorites to two-point favorites.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage: