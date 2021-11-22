Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Andy Reid on Patrick Mahomes: 'He Just Keeps Getting Better With Age'

Author:

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have looked far from their best throughout the 2021 season. But coach Andy Reid still has the utmost confidence in his Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

While Mahomes failed to throw a touchdown pass in a game for the second time this season on Sunday vs. the Cowboys, Reid still applauded Mahomes's growth.

“He’s staying so positive, he works so hard, so he’s relentless with all that stuff,” Reid told The MMQB's Albert Breer. “And he just keeps getting better with age, that’s what he does, and because of that work ethic.”

Mahomes, 26, leads the NFL in passing yards, with 3,200, but has also tossed 11 interceptions. That number is his most since 2018, when he tossed 12 picks, and equals his total from 2019 and 2020 combined. 

“We need to still do better on that from an offensive standpoint,” Reid said. “And then I just think the guys’ getting to know each other a little bit better, that’s also a big thing.”

While Kansas City's offense has not been as consistent as it has been in past years, its defense has been stout of late. The Chiefs have surrendered 17 points or fewer in five of their past six games. 

Among the keys to their success has been the play of Chris Jones, who finished Sunday's 19–9 victory with 3.5 sacks and four tackles. 

“Chris hurt his wrist [earlier in the year], and that’s a tough thing for a defensive lineman; you gotta power through that,” Reid said. “And I think he feels better, number one, and then we’re still moving him around, inside outside. And then he’s got his supporting cast, so 55 [Clark] is back in there, we added 24 [Ingram] in there, 98 [Alex Okafor]—they’re all contributing. So it takes a little bit of the double-team off you.”

The Chiefs (7–4) are on the bye this week but will look to stretch their win streak to five games when they play the Broncos in Week 13. 

