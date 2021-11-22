The Seahawks' offense has struggled in each of their past two games, failing to score more than 14 points in either contest. For the first time in quarterback Russell Wilson's career, he has lost three consecutive starts and the team has scored more than 20 points just once in its last seven games.

"I don't know why … it became a mystery to us to score points," coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday's 23–13 loss to the Cardinals. "That's never been the issue, and we've always been able to move the ball and score and stuff. I don't know why this time frame. It started when Russ got banged up, and then it hasn't—we just haven't got productive like we need to be, and we've got to get back on track. Maybe it's going to be a couple of weeks for taking a month off for Russ to be at his best to help us where we can, but we've got to do stuff around him as well."

Sunday's loss dropped Seattle to 3–7, marking just the second time in his more-than-decade-long tenure they've been four games under .500.

Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, Carroll answered questions for around eight minutes Sunday before walking away saying, "I'm really done. I'm done," as another question was being asked. He later returned and apologized for his early exit.

"I'm just not any good at this," Carroll said of how he's handling his team's recent struggles. "I'm not prepared for this. I'm struggling to do a good job of coaching when you're getting your butt kicked week in and week out. It's new territory, and I'm competing in every way I can think of. But I'm just unfamiliar with it."

The Seahawks will have an extra day to try and find an answer to their struggles as they play Washington next Monday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Seahawks, visit Seahawk Maven.