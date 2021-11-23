Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Andy Dalton, Justin Fields

Report: Andy Dalton to Start Thursday, Justin Fields Out With Ribs Injury

Author:

Andy Dalton will get the start this Thursday night with Justin Fields out due to a ribs injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Fields had more tests done on his ribs Monday, but the short week is not enough time for him to recover. 

Fields left Sunday's game against the Ravens in the third quarter after sustaining the injury. Initial tests found that the ribs were not broken, but were bruised, per NFL Network. 

Dalton, who was initially Chicago's starter in the beginning of the season, will lead the offense on Thanksgiving against the winless Lions. In his four appearances this season, Dalton has tallied three touchdowns and 471 yards through the air. Dalton threw for 201 yards and two scores in the losing effort on Sunday.

Fields has appeared in 10 games and thrown four touchdowns to eight interceptions in his rookie campaign. The Bears (3–7) will travel to Detroit (0–9–1) for the NFC North showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. 

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Bears news, head over to Bears Digest

YOU MAY LIKE

Doug Jones #11 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League pitches against the National League during Major League Baseball 1989 All Star game July 11, 1989 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.
MLB

Five-Time MLB All-Star Doug Jones, 64, Dies

Jones pitched for seven teams during an impressive 16-year career.

anthony-descalfani-giants
MLB

Giants Bring Back DeSclafani on Three-Year Deal

The Giants are bringing back one of their top starters from 2021 as they eye another NL West title.

rory-dames
Soccer

Report: Red Stars Coach Resigns Amid Allegations of Abuse

Several NWSL players, including USWNT star Christen Press, have come forth with accusations of abuse against Rory Dames.

trey mancini
MLB

Mancini, Posey Named Comeback Players of the Year

Both Mancini and Posey enjoyed successful seasons after not playing at all during the 2020 campaign.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

LeBron James with the Lakers.
NBA

NBA Announces Suspensions for LeBron, Stewart

Stewart was dealt a harsher penalty for "escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively" pursuing James.

henry-ruggs-raiders
NFL

Ruggs to Stay on House Arrest Despite Missed Alcohol Test

Henry Ruggs will remain under house arrest after his release from jail on Nov. 3.

maqb-week-11-cam-newton-kirk-cousins-trevor-lawrence
Play
NFL

MAQB: Best Cam has Looked Since Early 2018

The former MVP may be playing like we saw before his foot and ankle injuries, and he's giving the Panthers an upgrade at QB.