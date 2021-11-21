Bears fans may have reason to be concerned after Justin Fields left in the third quarter on Sunday against the Ravens.

The team later confirmed that Fields left the game with a rib injury and wouldn't return.

Trailing the Ravens 6-0 on the opening drive of the second half, Fields rushed for six yards to midfield on third down before being taken out of the game. The rookie quarterback threw for 79 yards on 4-for-11 passing along with four carries for 23 yards before leaving the game.

On the Bears' next possession, Andy Dalton came into the game for Fields after losing his starting job to the former Buckeyes star earlier this season. Two plays in, Dalton hit Darnell Mooney for a 60-yard touchdown pass to give Chicago the lead.

The Ravens were also missing their star quarterback after Lamar Jackson missed the game due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Bears, visit Bear Digest.