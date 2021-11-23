The Giants have fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett midway through his second season with the franchise.

Garrett's dismissal Tuesday comes just one day after New York's offense was stymied by Tampa Bay in a 30–10 loss.

Garrett was hired as New York's offensive coordinator ahead of the 2020 season. The Giants finished No. 31 in points scored last season, and they enter Week 12 at No. 24 in scoring in 2021. New York scored 30 points just once in Garrett's tenure, a 37–34 loss to the Cowboys.

The Giants sit last in the NFC East at 3–7 following Sunday's loss. They have not won a playoff game since 2011.

