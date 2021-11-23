Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Giants Fire Jason Garrett After Dismal Performance Vs. Buccaneers

The Giants have fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett midway through his second season with the franchise. 

Garrett's dismissal Tuesday comes just one day after New York's offense was stymied by Tampa Bay in a 30–10 loss

Garrett was hired as New York's offensive coordinator ahead of the 2020 season. The Giants finished No. 31 in points scored last season, and they enter Week 12 at No. 24 in scoring in 2021. New York scored 30 points just once in Garrett's tenure, a 37–34 loss to the Cowboys. 

The Giants sit last in the NFC East at 3–7 following Sunday's loss. They have not won a playoff game since 2011. 

Giants Country: New York Giants Week 11 Report Card: Big Ewww

For more on the Giants, visit Giants Country.

