November 23, 2021
Report: Jets Place Joe Flacco, Mike White on COVID-19 List

Five days ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Texans, the Jets have reportedly placed quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Mike White on the COVID-19 list, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

White tested positive for COVID-19, while Flacco—who is unvaccinated—was deemed a close contact, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rookie Zach Wilson will start on Sunday, though that decision was reportedly not impacted by Tuesday's development. Josh Johnson will be elevated to the team's backup quarterback from the practice squad.

Flacco started for the Jets during Sunday's 24–17 loss to the Dolphins, completing 24 of 39 pass attempts for 291 yards and two touchdowns. New York acquired Flacco in a trade from the Eagles in late October.

White made his NFL debut on Oct. 24 against the Patriots and has appeared in four games total (three starts) for the Jets this season. He's completed 66.7% of his pass attempts for 953 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

For more Jets coverage, head to Jets Country.

