Jets quarterback Joe Flacco took the podium Wednesday and, while wearing a mask, said he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He did not want to go into detail on his decision.

He said he wouldn't mind giving his reasoning for not getting vaccinated but added that it would be a "distraction" if he did. Instead, he preferred to just talk football.

The Jets traded for Flacco back in October when Zach Wilson went down with a PCL injury in Week 7. Flacco was announced as the started earlier Wednesday — beating out Mike White for the job.

So far this season, he's appeared in only one game and went 3-for-3 on pass attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown.

"One of the reasons we went and got Joe is for the experience part of it," Jets coach Robert Saleh said. "Not only for the playing ability but also for situations just like this."

The veteran signal-caller will lead the 2–7 Jets against the 3–7 Dolphins this Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

