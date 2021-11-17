Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Says He is Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Author:

Jets quarterback Joe Flacco took the podium Wednesday and, while wearing a mask, said he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He did not want to go into detail on his decision.

He said he wouldn't mind giving his reasoning for not getting vaccinated but added that it would be a "distraction" if he did. Instead, he preferred to just talk football. 

The Jets traded for Flacco back in October when Zach Wilson went down with a PCL injury in Week 7. Flacco was announced as the started earlier Wednesday — beating out Mike White for the job. 

So far this season, he's appeared in only one game and went 3-for-3 on pass attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown.

SI Recommends

"One of the reasons we went and got Joe is for the experience part of it," Jets coach Robert Saleh said. "Not only for the playing ability but also for situations just like this."

The veteran signal-caller will lead the 2–7 Jets against the 3–7 Dolphins this Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.  

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Jets news, head over to Jets Country

YOU MAY LIKE

RB_StartSit_111721
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running Backs

With Aaron Jones sidelined, A.J. Dillon is ready for his star turn with the Packers.

Nuggets vs. Heat
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Sleeper Picks to Win the NBA Finals

With a few weeks of games to assess, which long shots do our analysts like to win it all?

mel-tucker
College Football

Report: Michigan State Set to Make Historic Offer to Mel Tucker

The second-year Spartans coach has led the team to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Dak Prescott celebrates during the Cowboys' Monday night victory over the Eagles
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 11: Picks, Plays & Values

Dak Prescott should be a solid foundation for any DFS lineup this week.

Sep 4, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Peng Shuai (CHN) returns a shot to Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) on day eleven of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

WTA Chairman Not Convinced Peng Shuai Wrote Released Email

A Chinese state-affiliated media outlet released an email allegedly written by the missing WTA veteran.

Ducks players celebrate
NHL

Power Rankings: Here Come Anaheim

After a six-game losing skid, the Ducks have taken flight, winning their last eight games and soaring to the top of the Pacific Division.

matthew-stafford-kelly-stafford
Extra Mustard

Kelly Stafford Sorry for Apparent Pretzel Toss at Fan

It looked to be a rough night for the Stafford's on Monday as the Rams lost to the 49ers.

john-iacono-muhammad-ali
Boxing

The Photographer in the Green Shirt

John Iacono became known for his sartorial choice.

Member Exclusive