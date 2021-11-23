Titans Waive Adrian Peterson After Three Games

The Titans have waived running back Adrian Peterson, the team announced Tuesday.

Peterson played three games in Tennessee, where he tallied 82 rushing yards on 27 carries and scored one touchdown. Peterson was signed in early November after star running back Derrick Henry went down with a foot injury.

Before he signed with Tennessee, Peterson played the 2020 season with the Lions but was unsigned in the beginning of the 2021 season. The 36-year-old will once again be looking for a new team or could call it a career.

If Peterson does retire, he's put together a Hall of Fame resumé that features an MVP award, four first-team All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl appearances. He led the NFL in rushing yards three times and in rushing touchdowns twice. He's fifth all-time in NFL rushing yards at 14,902.

He was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2007 NFL draft by the Vikings and had stints with the Saints, Cardinals and Washington Football Team over his 14-year career.

