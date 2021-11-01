Report: Titans to Work Out Adrian Peterson After Henry Injury

Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Report: Titans Expected to Work Out Adrian Peterson After Derrick Henry Injury

Author:

The Titans are expected to work out running back Adrian Peterson this week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Peterson's expected workout comes as star Titans running back Derrick Henry reportedly suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury on Sunday vs. the Colts

Henry is set to undergo an MRI Monday to determine the full extent of the injury. 

On the season, Henry still leads the NFL in carries (219), yards (937) and rushing touchdowns (10). H rushed for 68 yards Sunday vs. the Colts, his second-lowest total of the season. His 2.43 yards-per-attempt average was his lowest of this year's campaign.

Peterson, 36, spent last season with the Lions, recording 156 carries for 604 yards and seven touchdowns. Since leaving the Vikings after the 2016 season, the four-time All-Pro has had stints with the Cardinals, Saints and Washington Football Team, in addition to being with  Detroit.

If the Titans do sign Peterson, he would provide depth to an otherwise inexperienced backfield. 

Jeremy McNichols is Tennessee's current backup but he has just 56 career carries.

