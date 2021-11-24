After Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers—who was activated off of the team's COVID-19 list—led Green Bay to a 17-0 victory against the Seahawks on Nov. 14, the Pro Bowl quarterback did not share much about his toe injury he suffered while away from the team.

Green Bay announced before the game against Seattle that Rodgers was dealing with an unspecified toe injury. However, details surrounding the injury were not available.

Rodgers, who went on the Pat McAfee Show on Nov. 16, did not give specific details about his injury, saying only that it was a "COVID injury" and that it was "a little painful." On Tuesday, Rodgers he returned to the show and discussed his toe injury, which further muddied the waters and created confusion about his true diagnosis.

"I felt good in just a few days without any lingering effects other than the COVID toe," Rodgers said. At another point in the interview, he said that the toe injury is actually a "bone issue."

On Wednesday, Rodgers—despite referencing and implying that he might have COVID toe, a skin issue that can develop in COVID-19-positive individuals during the McAfee appearance—showed and told reporters that he simply has a "fractured toe" instead.

Media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, published a story earlier on Wednesday stating that Rodgers had COVID toe, taking the quarterback's word on the issue, despite the joking nature of that segment of the interview with McAfee.

Rodgers told reporters that he expects an apology from the WSJ.

The 37-year-old said he suffered the fractured toe during quarantine while doing trying to ramp up his conditioning and workouts.

"It comes down to managing the pain," Rodgers said. "Didn’t think it was what it was, until I got to the facility on Saturday before the game and got X-rayed when I got cleared."

With Rodgers now declaring his true injury status, he still does not plan to miss any games or have surgery unless necessary.

"There's a lot of options on the table," Rodgers said on Tuesday. "One option that's not on the table is sitting out. So I'm going to push through this."

Rodgers, who recorded his sixth consecutive game on the road with two or more touchdown passes on Sunday, will lead the Packers against the Rams (7–3) on Sunday before the team's bye week.

