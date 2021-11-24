Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Dez Bryant Reacts to Jason Garrett Firing: 'Never Respected His Philosophy'

Author:

After the Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, one of his longtime former players proclaimed his distaste for his former head coach. 

Dez Bryant was a star wide receiver with the Cowboys and played seven years with the team. From 2011 to 2017 Garrett was his head coach, but apparently Bryant never cared much for him. 

"After hearing the News about JG," Bryant said in a Tweet. "Kadarius Toney you will get to experience the love and Joy for football throughout your career."

Toney is a rookie wideout for New York and Bryant's comment made it sound like Garrett was a hindrance on his joy as a coach. The three-time Pro Bowler proceeded to double down in his response to a handful of Tweets. One person asked if Bryant ever liked Garrett. 

"Great dude..never respected his philosophy towards players and the game," he said in a Tweet.

Bryant went on the defensive when someone went as far as to call his opinion "trash" and further elaborated his reasoning. He also said he's not the only player who feels this way about the former Cowboys coach. 

"Trash? I can't help people like to hear my thoughts about sports I mean the dude did coach my entire career..trust me I'm not the only one who feel the same way about him the difference between me and a lot of people I don't sugar coach shhh..guys sacrificed a lot to get misused," he said. 

Bryant, 33, last played for the Ravens back in 2020. He has not signed with a team since. 

