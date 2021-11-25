Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb will not play against the Raiders on Thursday, according to Fox Sports's Jay Glazer.

Lamb exited Dallas's Week 11 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday with a head injury. He was potentially eligible to return to the field on Thursday, though he did not pass the final step of concussion protocol, per Glazer.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott will be without each of his top two targets on Thursday. In addition to Lamb's absence, Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is set to miss his second straight game due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Lamb, 22, has tallied 50 receptions and six touchdowns in 10 games this season. He was selected by the Cowboys with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Dallas enters Thursday's contest leading the NFC East at 7–3.

More NFL Coverage: