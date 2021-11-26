Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown Ruled Out in Buccaneers vs. Colts

Antonio Brown is the only Tampa Bay player who is officially ruled out against the Colts on Sunday, coach Bruce Arians told reporters during Friday's press conference.

The wide receiver has not played since against the Eagles in Week 6, when he tallied six catches for 93 yards with a touchdown. The six-time Pro Bowler, who has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury, has recorded 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five games this season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, doctors expected it would be a six-week injury. This Sunday marks the fifth game and sixth week he's been ruled out.

Brown has been in hot waters recently after a report that a former live-in chef for the wide receiver accused him of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The chef, Steven Ruiz, shared text message conversations he had with Brown's girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, with the Tampa Bay Times.

It is not clear whether Brown submitted a fake vaccination card to Tampa Bay; however, the franchise released a statement, saying, "After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with league policy.

"All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were found."

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, the latest updated on the league's investigation is that they reached out to Ruiz this week.

