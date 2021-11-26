Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Publish date:

Jared Goff Wasn't a Fan of How Lions vs. Bears Was Officiated

Author:

The Lions have yet to find their first win of the season, and part of their downfall against the Bears on Thanksgiving Day was due to penalties. 

Quarterback Jared Goff did not hold back when sharing his opinion on the holding calls. Detroit received six offensive holding flags, and were even penalized twice on three straight plays.

"The false starts are absolutely on us," Goff said, per the Detroit Free Press. "Those can’t happen, but you can call holding on every single play. It’s no excuse. We’ve done it too much and I know those guys are hard on themselves [up] front, but back there they can throw that flag every play. To me, it seemed like it was a little too often on that call."

The quarterback acknowledged that the team did put themselves in tough positions with false starts, but added that "the frequency of [the holding calls] I think is not fair.”

Meanwhile, the Bears were only flagged twice for offensive holding, but they did receive a third on special teams.

Detroit left tackle Taylor Decker, who was on the receiving end of two holding penalties, shared after the game, "I can’t say I’ve been a part of it, but they called them and that’s what matters. They were calling it on both teams, both sides of the ball. It just is what it is. If they interpret it a certain way and they call it, like, we held. It is what it is. It killed us, it was killer.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Lions, visit All Lions.

