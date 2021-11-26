Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Player(s)
Darren Waller, Carl Nassib

Raiders' Darren Waller, Carl Nassib Ruled Out with Injuries against Cowboys

Author:

The Raiders announced that tight end Darren Waller and defensive end Carl Nassib have been ruled out for the remainder of their game against the Cowboys.

Waller left the game on two different occasions with two separate injuries. He suffered a back injury in the first quarter and returned before leaving the game again with a knee injury. Waller was initially questionable to return in the game. 

The 29-year-old finished the game with two catches for 33 yards. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr targeted Waller five times in the game. Waller entered Thursday's game looking to record his seventh game on the road with at least 50-plus receiving yards.

Nassib, who was also initially questionable to return, was ruled out due to a knee injury. 

For more coverage of the Raiders, visit Raider Maven.

