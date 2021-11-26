Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Tom Brady on Drew Brees's Tribute: 'Thank You for Retiring, Don't Come Back'

Author:

The NFL has not been the same without former Saints quarterback Drew Brees in a black-and-gold uniform. Following Brees's retirement from the NFL in March, he joined the NBC Sports' broadcasting crew.

With Brees calling the Saints-Bills game on Thanksgiving night, the NBC broadcast team chose to honor him on the field at halftime. However, during his recognition, a familiar face—Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady—had a funny message for the longtime New Orleans quarterback on the big screen inside Caesars Superdome.

 “Thank you for retiring Drew, don’t ever come back," Brady said.

Brees, who played 20 NFL seasons while spending 15 in New Orleans, retired as the NFL's all-time leading passer with 80,358 yards before Brady conquered his record. Brees threw for 571 career touchdowns (second best in NFL history behind Brady) in 287 games. 

On the field, Brees thanked Mrs. Gayle Benson—the owner of the Saints and the wife to the late longtime owner Tom Benson—as well as the Saints' organization and fanbase.

"Thank you to the great city of New Orleans," Brees said. "Thank you to the WhoDat nation, we've experienced so many unbelievable moments on this field and in this city. Thank you so much for embracing me and my family ...

"We will always love you and we will always work to make you proud."

Brees came to New Orleans after the city suffered catastrophic devastation from Hurricane Katrina in August 2005. In his first season with New Orleans, the Saints finished 10–6 and earned a spot in the franchise first NFC Conference championship game. 

As he was honored, Brees also recalled the moment when he and fans created the "WhoDat" chant in 2010. When the future Hall of Famer asked the fans inside the dome to scream the chant one more time, they delivered.

"Let's make em hear it, the greatest fans of the world ... let's blow the top of this dome and make the world feel it and hear it. Who Dat, Who Dat, Who dat say that gone be Dem Saints."

