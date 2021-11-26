Tre'Davious White, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Bills, went down with a non-contact injury during Friday's win over the Saints. He was covering receiver Marquez Callaway before coming up lame.

After the injury, White was ruled doubtful to return to the game and he was later downgraded to out. The cameras caught him looking quite distraught as he left the game.

"We saw Tre White go down yesterday with a non-contact knee injury, laying on the ground. It was certainly a dire situation," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Friday morning. "Listening to Sean McDermott after the game, he said, 'We pray he's back.' That is not someone who sounds like he has a lot of confidence in his player potentially coming back, but obviously we will see."

White is set to undergo tests to diagnose the specific injury, but as Rapoport hints, the outlook doesn't seem great at the moment.

White, a 2017 first-round NFL draft pick out of LSU, was a first-team All-Pro in 2019, and a second-team selection in 2020. He made the Pro Bowl each of those seasons, and shared the NFL lead with six interceptions in 2019.

He has played in all but three of the Bills' games during his NFL career, including all 11 games so far this season.

The Bills moved to 7–4 on the season with Thursday night's 31–6 win over the Saints.

