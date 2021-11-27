Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL Hall of Fame DT Curley Culp Dies

Author:
Aug 3, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; Curley Culp arrives during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Hall of Famer Curley Culp died at age 75, his wife, Collette Bloom Culp, said on Twitter Saturday morning.

“On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I announce the passing of my husband, Curley Culp early this morning. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

Nearly two weeks ago, the defensive tackle announced he was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. The 75-year-old played 14 seasons in the league with the Chiefs, Lions and Houston Oilers. Culp was first drafted by the Broncos 1968 before being traded to Kansas City. 

SI Recommends

"To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer," he tweeted. "Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. Folded hands pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13."

Curly ended his career as a six-time Pro Bowler, received five All-Pro selections and earned an NFL Defensive Player of the Year nod. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. 

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Curley Culp," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. "He was a wonderful man of great integrity who respected the game of football and how it applied to everyday life. Curley's humility and grace were always apparent."

YOU MAY LIKE

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
College Football

C.J. Stroud's TD Pass To Garrett Wilson Was a Beauty

The Ohio State QB put the ball where only his receiver could make a play on it.

Napier paces the Louisiana sideline
College Football

Sources: Napier Emerges as Florida's Top Candidate

If a deal goes through, he would still coach Louisiana in the Sun Belt championship.

logan-smothers
Extra Mustard

Nebraska OL Lifts QB's Head After INT in Show of Support

The Cornhuskers blew a 21–6 third-quarter lead vs. Iowa on Friday.

Florida_Florida State
College Football

Things Got Chippy between UF, FSU Before Sunshine Showdown

There is nothing like pregame drama between the Gators and Seminoles.

ohio-state-michigan
College Football

Only One FOX Analyst Took Michigan Over Ohio State

The Wolverines have someone in their corner.

kareem-hunt
Play
NFL

Kareem Hunt Officially Activated From Injured Reserve

The Browns' running back had been on injured reserve since Oct. 19 due to a calf injury.

Mario Eugenio
Play
College Football

Cincinnati Reels in First SI99 Commitment in Mario Eugenio

SI99 pass rusher from Tampa picks Cincinnati over Power 5 offers

lee-corso-college-gameday-headgear-picks-age.jpg
College Football

Lee Corso On Cincinnati: 'They're Lousy'

The analyst and former head coach is not a fan of including Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff.