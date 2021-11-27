NFL Hall of Fame DT Curley Culp Dies

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Famer Curley Culp died at age 75, his wife, Collette Bloom Culp, said on Twitter Saturday morning.

“On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I announce the passing of my husband, Curley Culp early this morning. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

Nearly two weeks ago, the defensive tackle announced he was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. The 75-year-old played 14 seasons in the league with the Chiefs, Lions and Houston Oilers. Culp was first drafted by the Broncos 1968 before being traded to Kansas City.

"To my followers, family and friends I have stage 4 pancreatic cancer," he tweeted. "Do donate to your local cancer organizations so this dreaded disease is eradicated. Love life, family and friends. Folded hands pray to God for all physical and spiritual healing. Love, Curley Culp HOF#13."

Curly ended his career as a six-time Pro Bowler, received five All-Pro selections and earned an NFL Defensive Player of the Year nod. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Curley Culp," Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. "He was a wonderful man of great integrity who respected the game of football and how it applied to everyday life. Curley's humility and grace were always apparent."